Tee Time Week 10: Pinson vs. The Pro (Juliette Falls G.C.)

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Week 10 of Tee Time features the seconds chapter of Pinson vs. The Pro, as Chris Pinson takes on the Superintendent of Juliette Falls, Steve Keller.

Chris and Steve square off on the eighth hole, nicknamed the “Pit.” The dog-leg, par-4 totals a little more than 400 yards on the scorecard, and features clover-shaped bunkers running down the left and right-hand side of the fairway.

If you land in one of these bunkers, it becomes awfully difficult to hit the green on your approach shot and have a good look at making birdie.

Once you’re in the fairway, there’s not much trouble in front of you. However, there is a deep, yawning bunker that protects the right side of the green, commonly referred to as the “pit.” Landing here puts you at a real disadvantage to make par. Escaping the pit requires a high, lofted shot with a lot of spin to land softly on the green - not an easy thing to do for most amateurs.

If you can avoid the pit and land your ball on the middle or left side of the putting surface then navigating your ball into the hole shouldn’t be too difficult to make birdie or par.

Juliette Falls is a true hidden gem of North Central Florida. It’s located in Dunnellon, and is maintained in pristine shape year ‘round.

Between the generous fairways and fast greens, the layout will delight and challenge any golfer of any handicap.

If you’d like to book a tee time or make a reservation to hold an event at Juliette Falls, call (352) 522-0309.

Juliette Falls is located at 6933 SW 179th Ave Rd, Dunnellon, FL 34432.

