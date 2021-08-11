Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fred Forms

By WCJB TV20 WEATHER
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Fred has formed just south of Puerto Rico. The NHC indicates that Fred has winds of 40 MPH and is headed west at approximately 17 MPH. The storm should encounter harsh conditions as it passes over the higher elevations of Hispaniola on Wednesday. Fred is forecast to remain a tropical storm after moving north of Cuba and could approach south Florida on Friday. NCFL remains in the forecast cone from the NHC through Sunday. Impacts across NCFL at this time are uncertain but now is the time to check your Hurricane Supplies and readiness. Stay with WCJB TV20 Weather for the latest updates. Be Informed and Be Prepared!

