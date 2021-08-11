Advertisement

What to do if you lose your vaccination card

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From the U.S. military to big corporations to the most populated city in the United States, vaccine requirements are becoming more common across the country.

“What we have put into place related to indoor dining, indoor entertainment and indoor fitness is the shape of things to come,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week.

Many officials say getting vaccinated is the best protection against COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant.

“We need to do everything possible to protect those that are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio at the Emory University School of Medicine. “And those that are not vaccinated get protected two ways: by those that are eligible for vaccination getting vaccinated and wearing by wearing a mask.”

With more vaccine requirements, proof of vaccination is becoming more important.

If you’ve lost your vaccination card or don’t have a copy of it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to get in touch with your vaccine provider to access your records.

Places like CVS say a new card can be printed, while others like Walmart now provide a digital vaccine record.

You can also contact your state health department’s immunization information system.

And you can always take a picture of your card as a backup copy.

The CDC says if you enrolled in programs like V-safe or VaxText after your first vaccine dose, you can also access your vaccination information using those tools online.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GHS teacher reprimanded for Facebook post about mask wearing
‘Certainly inappropriate’: Gainesville High School teacher scrutinized for social media post
GPD investigating mysterious death after finding body
DEVELOPING: Gainesville police investigating body found during emergency call
On the first day of school, the debate over Alachua County’s face mask policy pinned a...
“I was sad”: 5th-grade student sent home on the first day of school for not wearing a mask
MCSO dive team searches for plane crash victims
Update: Small plane crashes into Lake Weir, two people on board according to FAA
Tuesday morning the destroyed yellow plane was taken from the park.
Two men killed in plane crash were avid fliers, detectives say they died doing what they loved

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River....
Amber Alert canceled for girl in southeast Kansas
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Dixie County commissioners vote to extend local state of emergency over rising floodwaters
Deputies said it was a robbery attempt and both the victim and the suspects fired what...
One man was arrested and two others are on the run after a shooting in Williston Tuesday night
Race to raise cash heats up ahead of 2022 Gubernatorial race