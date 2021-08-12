Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Calypso, Phil, and Winston

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Calypso is a 3-year-old Maine Coon mix. She’s absolutely gorgeous and loves to get your attention when you walk by.

Next we have Phil who is 5-months-old. Shelter staff say he is perfect for someone who wants an energetic companion to keep them entertained.

Finally we have Winston a 5-year-old Redtick Hound. He’s a friendly puppy with a lovely voice.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

The shelter is also having a free adoption event on August 21st.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

The details are on the screen for anyone interested in these or other adoptables.

