Columbia County man charged with seven counts of sexual battery

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia County man is behind bars after sexually assaulting a child.

According to sheriff’s deputies, Carlos Bartolon, 24, abused a child who is under 12-years-old.

After questioning by deputies, Bartalon admitted to having numerous sexual encounters with the child.

He is being charged with seven counts of sexual battery. He was already in the Columbia County Jail and now has no bond.

