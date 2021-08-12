Countdown to Kickoff: Columbia Tigers

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering the fall of 2021, the Columbia Tigers are ready to meet any challenger head on.

A team that finished 5-6 a year ago, which included a five game winning streak to end the regular season, before making it all the way to the Class 6A Region Title game, have one of the tougher schedules you’ll find.

Four of the Tigers nine opponents have won a combined 27 state titles, which includes Columbia’s opening night foe - defending 5A state champion, American Heritage.

Despite the daunting, season long test, the Tigers new head coach and former alum, Demetric Jackson believes his team is up to the task.

“We’re here to accept the challenge,” said Columbia head coach Demetric Jackson. “We’re here to get our guys prepared, work hard for a long season and continue to have a long playoff run.”

“We came in and brought in a new staff. Brought in a new sense of energy and a new sense of energy and our guys are really buying in to what we’re teaching.”

The new spark and attitude from the new hire has the Tigers fired up and ready to achieve ultimate success.

“The whole team very excited,” said defensive back Amare Ferrell. “So, I mean we got a lot more work, but as far as a new change we still got the same goal of winning state championship and we just gonna continue to work hard to make it there.”

Coach Jackson comes to Columbia after spending more than a decade at Fort White. As a Tiger Alum, he relishes this chance to lead his alma mater into a promising future.

“Coming here to Columbia has been a great transition, a great opportunity for me. I’m excited about this opportunity. I realize it’s a great challenge but also realize there’s some great talent here.”

The great talent Jackson refers to comes in the form of his quarterback Cade Jackson and all-around athlete Marcus Peterson.

As a junior, Jackson threw for nearly 10 touchdowns and more than 500 yards.

As for Peterson, the Cincinnati commit accounted for 17 total touchdowns between his arm and his legs.

The two key leaders are ready to make the most of their season season.

“We’re talented, we just gotta get the communication, now we gotta get the chemistry, and we can rocknroll,” said Columbia reciever Marcus Peterson. “We can learn from our little mistakes how we can get back there and finish on through.”

“it’s good, but at the same time there are some downs to it,” said Tigers quarterback Cade Jackson. “If you don’t play good the team doesn’t usually do the best, overall, so there’s a lot of pressure, but it’s good.”

Columbia hopes to start their season off on the right foot August 27 when their season gets underway.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.