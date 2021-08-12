Countdown to Kickoff: Trinity Catholic Celtics

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Few schools in North Central Florida rival the football tradition and history of Trinity Catholic, especially under head coach John Brantley. Life is good at the 3A Ocala power entering the 2021 season.

“We’ve got our numbers up,” said Brantley. “I passed out 72 lockers, we’re averaging over 50 kids in the weight room, so it’s exciting for us to be back.”

Brantley previously led the Celtics from 2008 to 2014, earning a state title. After five years away from the program he built, Brantley returned to the sidelines and led the Celtics to the state semis last fall. But if you ask any returning player, it’s not those seven wins and a region title they most vividly remember. It’s the state semifinal loss to eventual state champion Trinity Christian.

“We know the feeling to get to the final four and lose that one,” said senior quarterback Cole Gonzales. “So we have it set in our minds to make it back there and not end up the way we did.”

Senior running back and linebacker Marquis Jones agrees.

“Losing in the final four it really hurt the team,” said Jones. “So this year we’re trying to come back, win the final four and then win state so it should give us a little hope and power.”

Gonzales is back under center for the Celtics. But the team did lose top rusher Jamarian Samuel and three Power Five signees on the offensive line. Brantley is optimistic last year’s undefeated JV can help off-set those losses. Trinity Catholic also has a conditioning program led by sports performance trainer tony McCall, a coach with Olympic credentials.

“He’s done a great job with our kids,” said Brantley. “So our focus has been there and over the next two to three weeks we’ll slowly start working in the game planning.”

“Since we’re getting new players, it’ll help us work better, harder, and getting them prepared too for the season,” said junior right tackle Tommy Kinsler.

Trinity Catholic’s schedule features only two North Central Florida opponents, Buchholz in the season opener on Aug. 27, and GHS in Week Three. The Celtics still embrace all the unknowns of the new season.

“It’s going to be an emotional ride, but I’m looking forward to it,” said Gonzales. “I never thought this day would come but here it is, one last go-around with these guys and it’s going to be a fun one.”

How much fun it becomes is up to the keepers of this prosperous program.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.