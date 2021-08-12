A Gainesville woman is in jail after repeatedly beating her children
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars for abusing her children repeatedly.
According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Dahlia Coney regained custody of her children in May.
Since then, the 41-year-old has abused her four children using a stick.
The children were found with cuts on various parts of their bodies and one child even had burn scars.
She’s charged with two counts of felony child abuse.
