A Gainesville woman is in jail after repeatedly beating her children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars for abusing her children repeatedly.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Dahlia Coney regained custody of her children in May.

Since then, the 41-year-old has abused her four children using a stick.

The children were found with cuts on various parts of their bodies and one child even had burn scars.

She’s charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

