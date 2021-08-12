Advertisement

Gator CB Jaydon Hill has torn ACL, will miss season

Hill’s seven pass break ups ranked second on the team.
Florida defensive back Jaydon Hill (23) breaks up a pass intended for Missouri wide receiver...
Florida defensive back Jaydon Hill (23) breaks up a pass intended for Missouri wide receiver Keke Chism, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One week into fall training camp, the Gators have their first major injury. Projected starting cornerback Jaydon Hill has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the season.

It’s the junior’s second major knee injury. He had one in high school to his other knee. Florida head coach Dan Mullen says the injury was non-contact. The Gators are a week into fall training camp heading into the season opener Sept. 4 versus Florida Atlantic.

“It’s very unfortunate when you have to deal with injuries and it’s really a tragedy with the amount of work these guys put in,” said Mullen.

Hill was part of the Gators leaky secondary last season, but his progression indicated he would be part of the solution this fall. He appeared in all 12 games last season, making five starts. His seven pass break ups ranked second on the team.

Mullen points to red-shirt freshmen Avery Helm and Ethan Pouncey, plus transfer Jadarrius Perkins as options at that position.

“We’re still in training camp so you know, there are going to be some of those young guys who might just get a little more opportunity than they were expecting at this point,” said Mullen.

