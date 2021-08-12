Health care workers and patients at UF Health speak out about COVID-19′s recent surge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “This delta variant, last year we thought it was busy, that was just a warm up for us.”

Frontline workers say the patients coming to the hospital are getting younger, right now the youngest ICU patient is 18 years old.

Nearly all of the hospitalizations are of people who did not get vaccinated.

Ian Woods, Patient : “Don’t be afraid to get it, just go ahead and get it. it’s worth it, I wish i had gotten it, I probably wouldn’t have ended up in the hospital like this”

UF Health Shands has expanded their COVID-19 ICU to treat the surge in cases.

Until further notice, the hospital is also deferring planned non-urgent procedures that require hospital stays.

