A Horse’s Hero: The horse capital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - The horse racing and breeding industry in the U.S. is a 100 billion dollar industry, but some may be bad actors.

“This is a case that I was contacted with about an embryo transplant facility in Summerfield Florida,” Animal Advocate Diane Marchand said.

Marchand showed us one case in the horse capital where some horses roam their paddock with no shade, and have moldy water.

“This veterinarian also as you can see in these pictures, he cuts the tails off the horses. Now the horses have no defense against the flies,” Marchand said.

The man in question is, Veterinarian Jose Davila.

Former owner of ‘EquiTransfer’, this is not the first time his farm has been investigated.

In Oct. 2008, 100 of his mares died after they developed a mysterious illness from food he had given them.

In 2011, his farm was investigated by the state for animal cruelty, and again this year, officials are still investigating claims of animal cruelty.

“We’re looking to see, are they thin, are they in good condition, are they a little obese, and then also, a horse is different than a dog or a cat because they primarily live outside, so we’ll of course look and see what kind of pasture are they located in, is it completely dirt, do they have grass, do they have hay, different things like that all play into factor whenever we’re conducting these investigations,” Marion County Animal Services Animal Compliance Official, Justin McClure said.

Marion County Animal Control Officers said investigations vary depending on the situation.

They try to educate animal owners first.

“It can be embarrassing for these people, so we just want to make sure that we’re conducting the most thorough and best investigation because we want to make the best decision for the animal as well as the citizen,” McClure added.

And if the situation arises where they have no choice but to take the animal, the county owns 40 acres where seized animals can go.

“Something that the county is very proud to talk about is we are a no kill county. Based off of my knowledge we’ve had horses that have been out here for years until we’ve been able to find them the appropriate home,” he said.

We reached out to Davila.

He seemed receptive at first to our request for an interview, but he never called us back after surgery.

We tried to see if he was home but his property is fenced off and couldn’t get to the front door.

RELATED: A Horse’s Hero: A voice for the voiceless

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.