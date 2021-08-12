I-75 lanes are back open after a jackknifed semi-truck blocked eastbound lanes
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A jackknifed semi-truck put traffic at a near stand-still on Northwest 39th Avenue in Gainesville Wednesday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a truck hauling two trailers crashed with a box truck near I-75.
The eastbound lanes of Northwest 39th Avenue were blocked for about two hours.
There is no word on any injuries.
