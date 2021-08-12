Advertisement

Injuries and backed-up traffic is being reported on Putnam County state roads after a crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PUTNAM HALL, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in West Putnam County left debris scattered over a busy state road.

Putnam County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash Thursday morning at the intersection of State Road 26 and State Road 100 near Putnam Hall.

Sheriff’s deputies are reporting injuries and a significant backup of traffic.

They are asking people to take an alternate route.

TRENDING STORY: A Gainesville woman is in jail after repeatedly beating her children

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

GPD investigating mysterious death after finding body
DEVELOPING: Gainesville police investigating body found during emergency call
On the first day of school, the debate over Alachua County’s face mask policy pinned a...
“I was sad”: 5th-grade student sent home on the first day of school for not wearing a mask
WCJB Tropical Update
TD Fred Passing Near Eastern Cuba
GRU workers protesting
Gainesville city workers protest mandatory vaccines
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody

Latest News

Injuries and backed-up traffic is being reported on Putnam County state roads after a crash
Injuries and backed-up traffic is being reported on Putnam County state roads after a crash
Dahlia Coney
A Gainesville woman is in jail after repeatedly beating her children
Dahlia Coney
A Gainesville woman is in jail after beating her children repeatedly
Flooding forces Dixie County residents to use boats to get home
Road closures in Dixie County