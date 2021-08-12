Injuries and backed-up traffic is being reported on Putnam County state roads after a crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PUTNAM HALL, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in West Putnam County left debris scattered over a busy state road.

Putnam County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash Thursday morning at the intersection of State Road 26 and State Road 100 near Putnam Hall.

Sheriff’s deputies are reporting injuries and a significant backup of traffic.

They are asking people to take an alternate route.

