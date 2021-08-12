Jacob Copeland embraces the challenge of wearing No. 1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Jersey numbers are random, but there is something about wearing No. 1 that makes you a moving target. Florida Gators receiver Jacob Copeland wants that heat.

Copeland is the team’s returning leader in catches with 23, including three touchdowns. He dons the No. 1 jersey this season, following in the footsteps of such players like Kadarius Toney, Quinton Dunbar, Chris Rainey, and Percy Harvin.

“I’m going to be accountable with everything that comes with that number,” said Copeland. “But we talked (with Dan Mullen) a couple of months ago, he was like you know the responsibilities and things and I said ‘yes, sir.’”

It seems like the Gator receiving corps gets downplayed on an annual basis. But history shows that’s a mistake. Six UF wideouts have been drafted or signed by NFL teams in the last two years. Fellow junior Justin Shorter says this year’s Gators have received the message.

“We’re not really replacing them I’d say we’re just bringing a new crop of wideouts,” said Shorter. “We are well trained, our group I’d say. We’re young but we’re all hungry.”

Florida returns players who accounted for 15 of the team’s 46 touchdown receptions last season. The Gators are a few days days into fall camp with the season kickoff approaching on Sept. 4 vs. Florida Atlantic.

