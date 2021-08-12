Advertisement

Jacob Copeland embraces the challenge of wearing No. 1

Florida returns players who accounted for 15 of the team’s 46 touchdown receptions last season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Jersey numbers are random, but there is something about wearing No. 1 that makes you a moving target. Florida Gators receiver Jacob Copeland wants that heat.

Copeland is the team’s returning leader in catches with 23, including three touchdowns. He dons the No. 1 jersey this season, following in the footsteps of such players like Kadarius Toney, Quinton Dunbar, Chris Rainey, and Percy Harvin.

“I’m going to be accountable with everything that comes with that number,” said Copeland. “But we talked (with Dan Mullen) a couple of months ago, he was like you know the responsibilities and things and I said ‘yes, sir.’”

It seems like the Gator receiving corps gets downplayed on an annual basis. But history shows that’s a mistake. Six UF wideouts have been drafted or signed by NFL teams in the last two years. Fellow junior Justin Shorter says this year’s Gators have received the message.

“We’re not really replacing them I’d say we’re just bringing a new crop of wideouts,” said Shorter. “We are well trained, our group I’d say. We’re young but we’re all hungry.”

Florida returns players who accounted for 15 of the team’s 46 touchdown receptions last season. The Gators are a few days days into fall camp with the season kickoff approaching on Sept. 4 vs. Florida Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

GPD investigating mysterious death after finding body
DEVELOPING: Gainesville police investigating body found during emergency call
On the first day of school, the debate over Alachua County’s face mask policy pinned a...
“I was sad”: 5th-grade student sent home on the first day of school for not wearing a mask
WCJB Tropical Update
TD Fred Passing Near Eastern Cuba
GRU workers protesting
Gainesville city workers protest mandatory vaccines
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody

Latest News

Jacob Copeland on wearing jersey one
Copeland talks jersey number
Team made state semis last year
Countdown To Kickoff: Trinity Catholic Celtics
Countdown to Kickoff: Trinity Catholic Celtics