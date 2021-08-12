Ocala City Mayor candidates address views on city issues

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the municipal election is less than two months away, candidate forums are taking place in Ocala all week.

Ocala city mayor candidates spoke at the Ocala business leaders forum on Wednesday. Incumbent Kent Guinn and his challenger Manal Fakhoury addressed issues from the homeless population to plans for the Ocala Police Department.

“The strengths are the men and women of the police department and the weakness is we don’t have enough of them,” said Guinn.

Guinn placed an emphasis on updating the department’s technologies, while Fakhoury said she would focus on organizational structure and communication.

“It’s the relationship-building so when we place someone in an area to patrol they’re not just in the area they’re part of that area so there’s a great relationship building because you have to have trust,” said Fakhoury.

RELATED STORY: The city of Ocala implements social distancing at council meetings, while Marion County commission meetings remain the same as COVID cases rise

Both shared their views on future shutdowns and mandatory mask-wearing.

“I think there’s a reason they’re prescribed and they actually work and they can help us and it’s not even about ourselves were protecting but the people around us who have higher incidents of illness with low immune systems,” Fakhoury said.

“I’m the guy that vetoed the mask ordinance so I think you can guess where I stand on that,” said Guinn.

Taking a look at the fundraising efforts between the two, Guinn has spent more than 6,198.26 on his campaign. Meanwhile, Fakhoury has spent close to 23,616.65.

Both will be participating in another candidate forum happening tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The forum hosted by the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership and Ocala Vetnet will also feature the six candidates running for the city council district four special election.

For information on how to participate click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.