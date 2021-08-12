Advertisement

Parents get heated after school board passes mask requirement in Tennessee

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (CNN) - Tensions boiled over into a parking lot Tuesday night after a school board passed a temporary mask requirement for elementary schools.

The mandate put forth by the Williamson County Board of Education goes into effect Thursday and ends Sept. 21.

Inside the school board’s special session, parents on both sides of the issue shared strong opinions. Outside, crowds heckled masked people as they left the building.

“We know who you are,” one man said. “You can leave freely, but we will find you.”

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was seen imploring the crowd to be peaceful.

This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among children rise due to the delta variant and the refusal by many people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GPD investigating mysterious death after finding body
DEVELOPING: Gainesville police investigating body found during emergency call
On the first day of school, the debate over Alachua County’s face mask policy pinned a...
“I was sad”: 5th-grade student sent home on the first day of school for not wearing a mask
WCJB Tropical Update
TD Fred Passing Near Eastern Cuba
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
GRU workers protesting
Gainesville city workers protest mandatory vaccines

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los...
Britney Spears’ dad will exit conservatorship, but not yet
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Fires charring US West range set up ranchers for hardship
uf health shands covid
UF Health Shands battling COVID surge amid spread of Delta variant
A Horse’s Hero: The horse capital
A Horse’s Hero: The horse capital