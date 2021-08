Road closures in Dixie County

Dixie County, Fla. (WCJB) - Numerous roads remain closed in Dixie Co. due to flooding. As of Thursday, only HWY 51 from Mayo to Tennils is back open.

The following roads remain closed:

Purvis Landing Road

Dixie Mainline

Willie Lock Mainline

Bowlegs Mainline

Storm Mainline

Scrub Creek Road

NE 642 Street

NE 299 (Transfer Station)

NE 394

NE 353 HWY (portions)

NE 575 Street

NE 673 Street

SW 358 (Portions) Airboat Area

260 NE 275

NE 219

NW HWY 51 (Dixie)

NE 162 Street

The following roads are currently closed in the Town of Cross City.

NE 162 Street

NE 214 Avenue

NE 210 Avenue

NE 207 Avenue

NE 241st (Airport Road)

NE 170th

147 (Chavous) in Cross City

198 Avenue

196 Avenue

235 Avenue

256 Avenue

271 Avenue

95 Street

97 Street

232 Avenue

234 Avenue

226 Avenue

119 Street

231Avenue

242 Street

21 Avenue

266 Street

271 Street

39 Avenue

56 Avenue

49 Avenue

34 Avenue

NE 152 Street

