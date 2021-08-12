Students quarantined at Archer Elementary after positive COVID test

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Seven students are in quarantine after a second grade student at Archer Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Alachua County Public Schools, the seven students have been forced to isolate, but not the entire class.

TRENDING STORY: Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to be recommended for weakened immune systems

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.