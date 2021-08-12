Students quarantined at Archer Elementary after positive COVID test
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Seven students are in quarantine after a second grade student at Archer Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Alachua County Public Schools, the seven students have been forced to isolate, but not the entire class.
