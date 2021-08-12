The United Faculty of Florida is asking the Governor and Universities to set more COVID-19 protocols

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Faculty of Florida is calling on the Governor and State Universities to institute more COVID-19 protocols.

The union wants all higher education campuses to follow the CDC guidance on masking indoors. They are also requesting students and staff get vaccinated, and for colleges to provide remote learning options.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.