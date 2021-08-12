Advertisement

The United Faculty of Florida is asking the Governor and Universities to set more COVID-19 protocols

The union wants all higher education campuses to follow the CDC guidance on masking indoors.
Aug. 11, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Faculty of Florida is calling on the Governor and State Universities to institute more COVID-19 protocols.

The union wants all higher education campuses to follow the CDC guidance on masking indoors. They are also requesting students and staff get vaccinated, and for colleges to provide remote learning options.

