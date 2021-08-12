What’s Growing On: Trees provide benefits to both your physical and mental health

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On a hot summer day in the state of Florida, being outside can be a chore in itself. However, trees can cool off an area by up to nine degrees.

Physically, trees provide shade from the sun’s rays, which can be a great relief when heat index values are topping the triple digits in the summer months.

However Andrew Koeser, Associate Professor for the University of Florida Gulf Coast Resurgent Education Center, says it’s important to stick to native trees, as they are better adapted to the climate and growing environment.

“We have really sandy soils, at times they’re flooded, at times they’re really drought-y, we go from near-freezing to extreme heat. Even if we have trees that are adapted to the heating and cooling throughout the year, our extreme highs and lows, not everything has developed in a hurricane prone area. That widdles the range of species quite a bit,” explained Koeser.

A few good options to add to your yard according to Koeser include Walter’s viburnum, yaupon holly, winged elm, sugarberry, pond cypress, live oak, or Laurel oak.

A tree’s role in life is much bigger than just providing oxygen and shade. Scientists from IFAS say that trees can improve mental and physical health in the lives of many.

Koeser says that some studies show improvement in hospital patients if they are able to see greenery from their window. He also says students are likely to perform better with a view of trees and nature in their classroom.

“A lot of countries and international organizations are trying to give everyone a green view from their house or workplace now to encourage that,” said Koeser.

There’s a saying that goes, the best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago, but Koeser says most trees provide the desired benefits within 10 years of being planted.

