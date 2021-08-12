Advertisement

“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 08/12

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We chatted with WIND-FM about this Saturday’s North Central Florida Outdoor Expo. Also talked about what your favorite school lunches and more.

Here’s what you missed when we chatted with Hunter and Parker.

