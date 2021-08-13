Ace Hardware store items in demand ahead of tropical depression Fred

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ace Hardware stores across North Central Florida are helping people prepare for tropical depression Fred.

Adam Wilkinson, Store Manager at the Millhopper Ace, said some items are hard to keep on the shelf this time of year. He said a lot of people have been coming in to buy supplies like batteries and flashlights in the event the power goes out.

“When a customer comes in to look for flashlights we ask questions and find out whether they need something to shine outward like a spotlight or something for inside to read, eat or hang out with friends like a lantern,” said Wilkinson. “When it happens, it happens and you’re not expecting it so it’s good to be prepared.”

Wilkinson said it’s important to think about what you’ll need during a storm, but also after. Other popular items include. He said their top-of-the-line Stihl brand chainsaws are in high demand this summer as many are preparing for post-storm cleanup.

“You got a lot of wind damage and down limbs and a lot of people cant get out of their streets.,” Wilkinson added. “Trees fall down and they’re blocked in they can’t get to work and they cant even get supplies they need so it’s important to have this tool at the house.”

STORM PREP: Do you have everything you need ahead of #TropicalDepressionFred? Check out the list @AceHardware has prepared featuring many of the essentials. @WCJB20 #TDFred pic.twitter.com/vWRzqSHknM — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) August 13, 2021

