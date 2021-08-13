Advertisement

Ace Hardware store items in demand ahead of tropical depression Fred

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ace Hardware stores across North Central Florida are helping people prepare for tropical depression Fred.

Adam Wilkinson, Store Manager at the Millhopper Ace, said some items are hard to keep on the shelf this time of year. He said a lot of people have been coming in to buy supplies like batteries and flashlights in the event the power goes out.

“When a customer comes in to look for flashlights we ask questions and find out whether they need something to shine outward like a spotlight or something for inside to read, eat or hang out with friends like a lantern,” said Wilkinson. “When it happens, it happens and you’re not expecting it so it’s good to be prepared.”

Wilkinson said it’s important to think about what you’ll need during a storm, but also after. Other popular items include. He said their top-of-the-line Stihl brand chainsaws are in high demand this summer as many are preparing for post-storm cleanup.

“You got a lot of wind damage and down limbs and a lot of people cant get out of their streets.,” Wilkinson added. “Trees fall down and they’re blocked in they can’t get to work and they cant even get supplies they need so it’s important to have this tool at the house.”

RELATED STORY: TD Fred Remains Near Eastern Cuba

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Reaction to a post by an Alachua County Public Schools teacher is adding to the controversy...
“The actions of this teacher were very unprofessional”: Sen. Keith Perry expresses concern with a GHS teacher’s mask policy
Dahlia Coney
A Gainesville woman is in jail after repeatedly beating her children
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
Until further notice, the hospital is also deferring planned non-urgent procedures that require...
Health care workers and patients at UF Health speak out about COVID-19′s recent surge
WCJB Tropical Update
TD Fred Just Off Cuban Coast

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
It's Friyay, see what you missed when we talked with Mr. Bob and Kathy.
“What’s up?” with K-Country 08/13
“What’s up?” with K-Country 08/13
“What’s up?” with K-Country 08/13
WCJB Tropical Update
WCJB Tropical Update