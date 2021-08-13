An Alachua County crash leaves one dead, two injured including a critically injured 12-year-old

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in East Alachua County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a blue Ford SUV was traveling north on U.S. Highway 301 when it collided into the side of a silver Toyota at the intersection with Northeast County Road 1471.

The 57-year-old female driver of the Ford died on the scene.

The 12-year-old passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital with critical injuries as was the 28-year-old driver of the Toyota.

FHP is still investigating.

