An Alachua County crash leaves one dead, two injured including a critically injured 12-year-old

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in East Alachua County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a blue Ford SUV was traveling north on U.S. Highway 301 when it collided into the side of a silver Toyota at the intersection with Northeast County Road 1471.

The 57-year-old female driver of the Ford died on the scene.

The 12-year-old passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital with critical injuries as was the 28-year-old driver of the Toyota.

FHP is still investigating.

