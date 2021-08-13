ASO Bomb Squad called in after Gainesville Police arrest a man for attempting to rob a Wells Fargo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Police arrested 24-year-old Robert Kruger for attempting to rob the Wells Fargo Bank off of Newberry Road. On Friday afternoon at around 12:45 Kruger, entered the bank without weapons and told the employees he would come back and rob the bank.

“As I understand it, he went in shared with them his intention, went outside. They contacted law enforcement and secured the building. There was not an attempt to go back in,” explained GPD Public Information Officer Graham Glover.

Eight or nine people were inside at the time. When he left to go outside, employees inside called the police. However, he left two bags raised suspicions, so the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

“He was apprehended, so if that was the end of the case, it would have been simple. Somebody went in made a gesture to attempt to rob a bank. Nothing was taken. He would have been apprehended, arrested. He left, however, both a bag outside and inside that caused a little bit of concern. We just weren’t sure what that was,” said Glover.

One of the bags was found to be empty, while the other had clothes inside. Nobody inside the bank was injured. Kruger is in the Alachua County Jail. He is charged with attempted robbery.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson sent TV20 the following statement:

“Wells Fargo’s top concern is the safety and well-being of our customers and employees, and we are thankful no one was harmed during this attempted robbery. We cannot share any additional details about the situation as there is an ongoing criminal investigation. For more information, please contact law enforcement.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.