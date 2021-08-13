Countdown To Kickoff: Suwannee Bulldogs

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -Suwannee has a strong community following in Live Oak and a tradition of success. After an 8-3 record in 2020, the Bulldogs are out to prove they still have bite. Head coach Kyler Hall is in his sixth season leading the program. The Bulldogs open play Aug. 27 at Dixie County.

“I like our readiness and what we have,” said Hall. “We’re coming off some good momentum in the spring, we have a very difficult schedule but I’m excited about what we have coming back.”

The Bulldogs return a half dozen starters on both sides of the ball and are driven to shake the memory of a one-point loss to Pine Forest in the Class 5A region playoffs.

“I want to go farther in the playoffs than what we did,” said senior linebacker Andrew Brown. “I have a lot of unfinished business. I feel like if we keep our head on track, I feel like we can bring it home.”

Hall hopes his team can be positioned to host a postseason game this fall.

“If we can get it at the house, and get a win in the house and get it to the second or third round, that’s a goal,” said Hall. “Practicing on Thanksgiving is a big goal of ours.”

Suwannee does have to replace prolific departed quarterback Jaquez Moore, who accounted for over 1,000 yards passing and rushing last year. Defensively, the Bulldogs posted three consecutive shutouts late last season, and hall is convinced in the strength of his returnees.

“We’re going to depend on those guys to set the tone,” said Hall. “Keep guys out of the end zone, and the weapons we have on offense I believe we can put up a lot of points.”

Suwannee has two weeks to sharpen up. Like all teams, the Bulldogs have made maximized the additional time on the field this spring and summer.

“It’s really important because we have a lot of new guys in different positions where we haven’t seen their max potential yet,” said senior defensive end Austin Smith. “It’s really important to have chemistry with them so they feel part of the team. If they don’t feel part of the team, we don’t work as a team.”

And if all comes together, things at Suwannee might just turn out to be sweet.

