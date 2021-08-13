A crash on I-75 Williston Road on-ramp left four people injured
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The on-ramp is now clear on I-75 after a crash in Gainesville Thursday afternoon injured four people.
FHP troopers say an SUV driver was on the Williston Road on-ramp when the SUV went off the road and rolled down hill.
One of the injuries is considered life threatening.
Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
TRENDING STORY: Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest a drug trafficker
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.