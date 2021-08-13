A crash on I-75 Williston Road on-ramp left four people injured

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The on-ramp is now clear on I-75 after a crash in Gainesville Thursday afternoon injured four people.

FHP troopers say an SUV driver was on the Williston Road on-ramp when the SUV went off the road and rolled down hill.

One of the injuries is considered life threatening.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

