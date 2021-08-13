Crowds pay tribute to legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden as funeral services begin

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The reality of Bobby Bowden’s passing is finally starting to sink in for fans, former players, and friends of the legendary coach.

In the historic Florida State Capitol rotunda, state troopers struggled with a casket weighing 700 pounds empty.

The family and FSU president John Thrasher, visibly moved, paid their respects first.

“I’m emotional, emotional, but god bless him and his family.” Thrasher said, “he was a wonderful man.”

A steady flow of mourners paid their respects over the three-hour-long memorial.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony credited Bowden for his own successes.

“All those things that were part of practice, part of football, turn into the foundation for how I even lead my organization to this day,” Tony said.

Many amongst the crowd paying tribute to the coach agree: FSU would never have become the powerhouse it is today without Bobby Bowden

Sue Hall was Bobby Bowden’s assistant for 23 years.

“I think he cared so much for his team and they knew it,” Hall said, “he had a lot of faith and God helped him, i believe.”

At least a dozen former players shared stories with each other. Quarterback Jimmy Jordan arrived to Florida State University for Bowden’s first year.

“He would go to those lockers when he knew kids were hurting, and he would sit at those lockers everyday after practice and talk to them,” Jordan said.

Bowden passed at the age of 91, but his legacy will forever live on in the hearts of FSU fans.

