Advertisement

DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that the base was being placed on lockdown.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base and that anyone who encounters the person should run and hide.

The Facebook notice said the “description of the individual” being sought “is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci bag.”

* LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN | There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known...

Posted by Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction to a post by an Alachua County Public Schools teacher is adding to the controversy...
“The actions of this teacher were very unprofessional”: Sen. Keith Perry expresses concern with a GHS teacher’s mask policy
The new school year is underway, and students at Columbia High School are already mourning the...
Columbia High School senior dies with COVID-19 just days before the start of the school year
Dahlia Coney
A Gainesville woman is in jail after repeatedly beating her children
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
WCJB Tropical Update
TD Fred Just Off Cuban Coast

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Saint Johns River Water Management District is conducting a prescribed burn at the Longleaf...
Saint Johns River Water Management District is conducting a prescribed burn at the Longleaf Flatwoods Reserve
School bus delays are expected in Alachua County due to staffing
School bus delays are expected in Alachua County due to staffing
An Alachua County crash leaves one dead, two injured including a critically injured 12-year-old
An Alachua County crash leaves one dead, two injured including a critically injured 12-year-old
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
WCJB Tropical Update