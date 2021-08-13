Dixie County residents continue to endure surrounding floodwaters as Tropical Depression Fred approaches

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Flooding is prevalent in many parts of Dixie County, and with more rain on the way—brought by the upcoming Tropical Depression Fred—residents are concerned about their homes and businesses.

Multiple homes remain surrounded by standing water, and flash flooding is a major concern on various roadways across the county.

The stagnant floodwaters have affected the operations of various local business owners.

“I can’t get customers in or out like i normally do,” said local business owner Jay Weingart, “I have to bring ‘em in from the road and other alternatives.”

Dixie County Emergency Management is asking residents to send them damage photos and videos at dixiecountypics@gmail.com. Doing so helps residents get the individual FEMA assistance they need.

A new shipment of sandbags came in Friday at the County Yard in Cross City.

Road closures remain the same as Thursday.

A decision on Dixie County schools will be made at the latest on Sunday. Make sure to stay updated on the tropics with us in the weather center as Fred moves towards Florida.

