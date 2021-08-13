Advertisement

FEMA pays $1B to help cover virus funerals

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matthew Redding, FEMA’s Deputy Director of Individual Assistance, says the agency has paid more than $1 billion to 150,000 people who have applied for help covering coronavirus funeral expenses.

The government provides a maximum of $9,000 per deceased individual and up to $35,000 per application for U.S. citizens who can provide proof their family member died of COVID-19 and had qualified expenses not covered by some other source.

Redding says the U.S. government has no projected end date for the funeral assistance.

“FEMA has sufficient resources to continue this mission as the nation continues to grapple with so much loss,” he said.

In some cases, there’s been assistance for multiple family members since the program launched nearly three months ago. FEMA has provided funeral assistance in the past but never on this scale.

More than 619,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

Japan races to vaccinate after Olympics as coronavirus surges

— In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial

— President Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash

— US authorizes extra COVID-19 vaccine for people with weak immune systems

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction to a post by an Alachua County Public Schools teacher is adding to the controversy...
“The actions of this teacher were very unprofessional”: Sen. Keith Perry expresses concern with a GHS teacher’s mask policy
The new school year is underway, and students at Columbia High School are already mourning the...
Columbia High School senior dies with COVID-19 just days before the start of the school year
Dahlia Coney
A Gainesville woman is in jail after repeatedly beating her children
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
WCJB Tropical Update
TD Fred Just Off Cuban Coast

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
An Alachua County crash leaves one dead, two injured including a critically injured 12-year-old
An Alachua County crash leaves one dead, two injured including a critically injured 12-year-old
Saint Johns River Water Management District is conducting a prescribed burn at the Longleaf...
Saint Johns River Water Management District is conducting a prescribed burn at the Longleaf Flatwoods Reserve
School bus delays are expected in Alachua County due to staffing
School bus delays are expected in Alachua County due to staffing
An Alachua County crash leaves one dead, two injured including a critically injured 12-year-old
An Alachua County crash leaves one dead, two injured including a critically injured 12-year-old