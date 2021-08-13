High Springs city commissioners unanimously vote to purchase the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of High Springs is getting into the canoe rental business.
City commissioners voted unanimously to purchase the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost on US-441 at the Santa Fe River.
The property is valued at $600,000, and roughly $150,000 worth of renovations are needed.
Once the deal is finalized, the city will own the property—but a private company will operate it.
