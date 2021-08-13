High Springs city commissioners unanimously vote to purchase the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of High Springs is getting into the canoe rental business.

City commissioners voted unanimously to purchase the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost on US-441 at the Santa Fe River.

The property is valued at $600,000, and roughly $150,000 worth of renovations are needed.

Once the deal is finalized, the city will own the property—but a private company will operate it.

