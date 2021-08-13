Advertisement

Hospitality Job Fair hosted in Gainesville in hopes of addressing rising need for employees

By Josh Kimble
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The hospitality industry was among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and now that travel and tourism have started to bounce back, the need for employees is greater than ever.

The Alachua County Hospitality Council and the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosted a hospitality job fair at the Drury Inn and Suites in Gainesville on Friday in hopes of addressing the issue.

Nearly two dozen hotels from around Alachua County were represented, hoping to fill positions ranging from entry-level to management.

“It’s been outrageous. The shortages are crazy, especially in housekeeping. Almost on a daily basis, we have to shut our system down, our booking system, because we don’t have enough people to clean the rooms for the guests that are arriving. So we have to shut it down, make sure we can get all the rooms clean and then maybe open up again, sell a few more rooms. And this is something we do not need after 2020,” said Rebecca Lamb, President of the Alachua County Hospitality Council and the Director of Sales at the Springhill Suites in Gainesville.

“The occupancy levels are amazing. I mean, we’re really coming back, people are traveling again. Which is awesome. We’re seeing around a 72 percent occupancy. In 2020, we saw about a 23 percent occupancy, so you can see the huge increase there. The unfortunate thing is we need the workers, cause we cannot provide the service the guests would be expecting.”

According to Staci Bertrand with the Greater Gainesville Chamber, Alachua County has added 2,400 jobs in the leisure-hospitality sector over the last year.

