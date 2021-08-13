Advertisement

The Levy County Tax Collector’s Office Williston branch has temporarily closed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Another government office is closed by COVID-19.

The Levy County Tax Collector’s Office website says their Williston branch is temporarily closed.

The offices in Bronson and Chiefland are still open.

The Williston City Hall lobby has been closed since the beginning of the month.

TRENDING STORY: With four COVID-19 deaths of Marion Co. school employees, some school board members are suggesting a mask mandate

