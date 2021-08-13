The Levy County Tax Collector’s Office Williston branch has temporarily closed

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Another government office is closed by COVID-19.

The Levy County Tax Collector’s Office website says their Williston branch is temporarily closed.

The offices in Bronson and Chiefland are still open.

The Williston City Hall lobby has been closed since the beginning of the month.

TRENDING STORY: With four COVID-19 deaths of Marion Co. school employees, some school board members are suggesting a mask mandate

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.