Marion County Pets: Dugger, Molly, and Sassy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Dugger is a two-year-old mixed breed. He knows how to be obedient and socialize with other dog and is eager to find his new home.

Next we have Molly. Shelter staff say this five year old is perfect for people who want an active yet calm pet.

Finally we have Sassy. She arrived at the shelter with her kittens who have all been adopted. Now it’s her time to shine. She loves to curl up in your lap.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

