Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Dugger, Molly, and Sassy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Dugger is a two-year-old mixed breed. He knows how to be obedient and socialize with other dog and is eager to find his new home.

Next we have Molly. Shelter staff say this five year old is perfect for people who want an active yet calm pet.

Finally we have Sassy. She arrived at the shelter with her kittens who have all been adopted. Now it’s her time to shine. She loves to curl up in your lap.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Reaction to a post by an Alachua County Public Schools teacher is adding to the controversy...
“The actions of this teacher were very unprofessional”: Sen. Keith Perry expresses concern with a GHS teacher’s mask policy
Dahlia Coney
A Gainesville woman is in jail after repeatedly beating her children
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
Until further notice, the hospital is also deferring planned non-urgent procedures that require...
Health care workers and patients at UF Health speak out about COVID-19′s recent surge
WCJB Tropical Update
TD Fred Just Off Cuban Coast

Latest News

WCJB Tropical Update
WCJB Tropical Update
A crash on I-75 Williston Road on-ramp left four people injured
A crash on I-75 Williston Road on-ramp left four people injured
A crash on I-75 Williston Road on-ramp left four people injured
A crash on I-75 Williston Road on-ramp left four people injured
The Levy County Tax Collector’s Office Williston branch has temporarily closed
The Levy County Tax Collector’s Office Williston branch has temporarily closed