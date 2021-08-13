MCPS officials say biggest concern during the first week of school is sick kids

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday wraps up the first week of school for most students in north central Florida.

Officials in Marion County said, considering the unprecedented circumstances, they fared pretty well.

More than 38,000 students attended the first day of school.

This time last year, school was delayed for two weeks due to COVID-19.

But this year school started on time with an optional mask policy.

Officials said so far their biggest concern is families who are sending students to school who are sick.

“If they’re not feeling well, keep them home. They can make up their work, contact their teacher. They will not be counted absent. There’s a special order from Tallahassee that allows us to count them present so long as they communicate and make up their work, MCPS Public Relations Director, Kevin Christian said.

If families don’t want to have their student in face to face instruction, they can enroll in Marion Virtual, which is a part of Florida Virtual School.

They can sign up for Marion Virtual at any point throughout the year.

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that no citations were written this week for school bus violations.

MCSO’s traffic supervisor said deputies are focused on slowing down drivers and directing traffic in school zones.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.