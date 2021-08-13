Advertisement

Public input needed for new mural project in Ocala

By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala city leaders are planning the design of a new public art mural on the the E.D. Croskey Center, and they need help to do so.

They will host three public input sessions to gather ideas from people on what they want the new mural to look like.

Muralist Cosby Hayes will be at the forums along with Literary Artist Cynthia Graham who will document the process.

At the end of this project, there will be a finished mural plus a documentary and booklet to show how it came to be.

“Public art is for everyone. It makes you feel emotions, it visually stimulates you, it makes your community more colorful and vibrant. Allowing people to have public input and then the documentary and then the booklet, it just becomes a full circle project and it’s something we’re extremely excited about,” Marketing and Communication Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashely Dobbs said.

The three gatherings will take place at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center:

- Monday, Aug. 16, 6 p.m.

- Friday, Aug. 27, Noon

- Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m.

- Presentation of the final design will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m.

