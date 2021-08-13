Advertisement

Residents on the coast of Levy County make preparations ahead of Fred

House flooded from previous rain.
House flooded from previous rain.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - On the coast of Levy County, residents are preparing for Fred. Many are taking precautions due to flooding already in the area.

Residents throughout Yankeetown said this is just another day living on the coast. As they have been through plenty of storms throughout the years, and many aren’t worried.

“No, this is nothing this is not a major hurricane none of us are really concerned. We’re not, this is no big deal for us we’re used to this we live on the water,” said Jennifer Molzen-Naja.

But Levy County emergency management officials warned residents to take this seriously. As ground saturation levels are three to six times over the normal average.

“You never want to let your guard down because yes do we have to worry about the winds, the storm surge, no. But our ground is so saturated that even a small amount of heavy rain in a small period of time can cause some pretty significant flooding,” said David Peaton.

Residents are still taking precautions just in case the storm is worse than excepted

“We do get the high waters so you pull your boats out of the water or tie them up just normal things you would do for a hurricane we just prepare like it is,” said Molzen-Naja.

If you need sandbags the two locations on the coast of Levy County are at the Rosewood Baptist Church in Cedar Key and at the Yankeetown Water Plant.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

