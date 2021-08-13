Ronald McDonald House Charities ‘Red Shoe Affair’ goes virtual

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Red Shoe Affair benefitting the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida is going virtual due to rising COVID-19 concerns.

The event is no longer being held in person at the O’Connell Center. If you have tickets for the event next Saturday, you will be contacted by the Ronald McDonald House Friday. Your food and drinks will be delivered by Embers or you can choose a $100 gift card for the restaurant instead.

If you don’t have tickets you can still participate in the silent and live auctions and join the livestream at 7 p.m.

TV20 is a proud partner of Ronald McDonald House Charities. Letter a letter to attendees is below:

“My dear sponsor of our families, House, and Red Shoe Affair,

I write to you with a heart filled with hope despite how current events have quickly rewritten our original plan for an in-person, fun-filled night of the 9th Annual Red Shoe Affair — we always find a way, with your help, to continue keeping families close.

Truly, this is our mission moment.

Keeping families close is near and dear to our hearts, and the health and wellbeing of our families is our top priority — which extends to each and every guest of the 9th Annual Red Shoe Affair. Faced with the rising numbers of individuals sick with variants of COVID-19, we have pivoted to a virtual Red Shoe Affair to ensure a safe, spectacular night for all.

To make your virtual Red Shoe Affair sparkle, we need two things from you by

Monday, August 16, at noon:

Our amazing food sponsor, Embers Prime Steaks Wood Grill, is offering either a gift card of $100 for each sponsored guest or the delivery of a “Little Red Shoe” meal experience to a specified address. Please contact me with your choice.

If you select to have a “Little Red Shoe” meal delivered, the menu is as follows: Orange and Blue Salad with Field Greens, Champagne Vinaigrette, Fresh Blueberries, Mandarin Oranges and Spiced Pecans (On the Side). Filet Mignon and Grilled Shrimp with Fresh Herb Mashed Potato and Grilled Asparagus. Please include the name, address for delivery and cell phone number for your party host.

To further personalize this new event, we need the names, cell and emails of all your guests to allow them access to the Live and Silent Auction. If you have not supplied your attendee names to us, please do so by Monday, August 16. The link to view our livestream will be sent out to all guests the day before the event.

Our 9th Annual Red Shoe Affair program will begin at 7pm on Saturday, August 21, and we have heartwarming stories from three RMH families. Our families are excited to share their story with you.

You are the reason that our families can stay together during the toughest days of their lives. You are the reason that our Red Shoe Affair is always a night to remember, no matter if the event is in-person or virtual. You are the reason that our mission to keep families close continues to be possible and our doors remain open.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact me directly.

Stay safe, happy, and healthy,

Sherry”

