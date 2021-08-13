Saint Johns River Water Management District is conducting a prescribed burn at the Longleaf Flatwoods Reserve

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in East Alachua County may see smoke Friday and it’s because of a prescribed burn.

The Saint Johns River Water Management District will be conducting the burn at the Longleaf Flatwoods Reserve.

A total of 170 acres will be burned in the Northwest part of the property.

