School bus delays are expected in Alachua County due to staffing
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools is reporting there will be a higher than usual amount of bus delays due to bus driver staffing issues.
Find the delayed routes here.
