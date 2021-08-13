Social media post sparks mask wearing in the classroom protest in Downtown Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “He posted his feelings about mask wearing on Facebook and in hindsight, he probably agrees that wasn’t necessarily the best way to go about that.”

The now deleted post from Joe Waddell says students who opt out of mask wearing will sit in the back and those who do wear one get extra credit.

Traci Amberbride is also an Alachua County teacher who doesn’t entirely agree with the language but is an advocate for mask wearing.

Traci Amberbride: “And I believe at the core that was really Mr. Waddell’s point. Was how do we keep everyone protected and as a human being, he gets to include himself in that how do we keep everybody protected ?”

Although, a letter addressed to school board members from State Senator Keith Perry called out Waddell for being discriminatory.

School Board Chairperson Doctor Leanetta McNealy says board members don’t comment on specific employee cases but says the board’s decision on masks probably won’t budge.

Doctor Leanetta McNealy: “And so they will be talking and presenting once again on Tuesday evening. I hope that we will have, I know that we will have up to date information with numbers and that will be determining whether we will need to decrease, or give more options for masking. I doubt it.”

Now, the mask conversation is coming up again at the school board’s next meeting which is this upcoming Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.