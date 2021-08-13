Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest a drug trafficker

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man that was trafficking multiple drugs.

Following recent tips, deputies pulled over 27-year-old Theodore Hilderbrant in the area of Dowling Park on Thursday.

Deputies searched the car and found meth, fentanyl, a small amount of heroin, and several syringes.

Hilderbrant is being held without bond at the Suwannee County jail.

