Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest a drug trafficker
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man that was trafficking multiple drugs.
Following recent tips, deputies pulled over 27-year-old Theodore Hilderbrant in the area of Dowling Park on Thursday.
Deputies searched the car and found meth, fentanyl, a small amount of heroin, and several syringes.
Hilderbrant is being held without bond at the Suwannee County jail.
