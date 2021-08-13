Advertisement

UF Health researchers creating A.I. tool to identify patients with high-risk of opioid abuse

By Josh Kimble
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers at the University of Florida are hoping to help curb the opioid epidemic by creating an artificial intelligence tool that would help clinicians identify patients at high risk for opioid abuse.

According to data from the Center for Disease Control, overdose deaths in the US rose 30 percent to 93,000 deaths in 2020.

The UF project, supported by a $3.2 million grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, seeks to reduce that rise. The tool they’ve created scans patients’ electronic health records to identify factors that might lead to opioid abuse and determine the benefits and risks of prescribing an opioid.

“You can not really use one single factor to say this patient’s going to have a high risk of opioid overdose or opioid use disorder, so we’ve created over 250 potential predictors and all of those factors are going to contribute in the prediction algorithm,” said Jenny Loc-Ciganic, an associate professor with the UF College of Pharmacy.

“We are hoping through this grant, we can create a tool that can really help the clinician to identify what’s the potential benefits and also what’s the potential risk, because we don’t want to create a tool that’s gonna have unintended consequences for a patient who really needed pain medication but can not receive prescription opioids.”

Lo-Ciganic estimates the new algorithm will accurately identify 70-90 percent of high-risk patients and will be piloted at three UF Health primary care clinics with the hope of being used nationwide in the future.

