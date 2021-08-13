UPDATE: GPD has arrested the man who killed his father after they had an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

In a TV 20 news update, Gainesville Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a man on 9th Street.

According to police, 26 year old Joseph William Branham got into an argument with his father, 53 year old Joseph Craig Branham on August 4th. He then stabbed him multiple times with a knife and cut his throat.

The younger Branham then disposed of his father’s body in the woods near the home at 2923 9th Street. When police were called to the home two days later, they found numerous blood stains throughout the house that tried being cleaned up. Police say there was a history of violence between the two.

Branham is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

