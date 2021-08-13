Advertisement

UPDATE: GPD has arrested the man who killed his father after they had an argument

26 year old Joseph William Branham got into an argument with his father, 53 year old Joseph...
26 year old Joseph William Branham got into an argument with his father, 53 year old Joseph Craig Branham. He then stabbed him multiple times with a knife and cut his throat.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
In a TV 20 news update, Gainesville Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a man on 9th Street.

According to police, 26 year old Joseph William Branham got into an argument with his father, 53 year old Joseph Craig Branham on August 4th. He then stabbed him multiple times with a knife and cut his throat.

The younger Branham then disposed of his father’s body in the woods near the home at 2923 9th Street. When police were called to the home two days later, they found numerous blood stains throughout the house that tried being cleaned up. Police say there was a history of violence between the two.

Branham is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

