“What’s up?” with K-Country 08/13
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - K-Country’s 33rd acoustic concert tickets for September 13th are now available at 937kcountry.com
See what else we talked about in our chat with Mr. Bob and Kathy.
RELATED STORY: “What’s Up?” with K-Country 08/06
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.