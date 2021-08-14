Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Keystone Heights Indians

Indians three senior lineman anchor the offense
By Chris Pinson
Aug. 14, 2021
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The secret to success in football is team work.

At Keystone Heights, the Indians make no secret about playing for one another.

“It’s probably one of the best teams I’ve had in the sense of being a team,” said Keystone head coach Charles Dickinson. “They all play together, they’re not worried about who gets the credit, and that’s a big plus.”

Without any egos getting in the way of winning, the 13 seniors on this team lead by example and try to help every player grow and develop.

“The whole team has really stepped up,” said senior lineman Caleb Moncrief. “I’m hoping we can push them to step up more because during the spring game we were trying to get them in and work them around new positions I think the team’s done really good, but I hope during fall everyone settles into their positions.”

Between Moncrief, Luke Snider, and Mason Dicks, the Indians have three returning linemen. Each of whom are three year starters. The longevity of playing with each other has helped their cohesion as a unit.

“We’ve pretty much been playing since we were younger even before junior or anything like that,” said senior lineman Luke Snider. “So, to be able to come up through junior high and high school just building that bond with many other kids on the team helps when we’re on the field to play like family.”

Keystone Heights will try and improve on their 6-3 record from a season ago in an effort to win a state title.

They open their season at home against Fernandina Beach on August 27.

