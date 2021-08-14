Lincoln Heights shooting stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong, LCSO reports

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office revealed new details on the Lincoln Heights shooting that occurred in Williston this Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies state that the shooting was preceded by a case of a drug deal gone wrong.

Three men—John Barley, Kadaryl Cannady, and Gerald Coleman—met Tuesday night.

Cannady and Coleman tried to rob Barley, but, a struggle followed and Barley got a hold of the gun.

Barley then shot Cannady in the arm as the two ran away.

Barley is charged with aggravated battery, while Cannady is charged with armed robbery.

Deputies have yet to find Coleman

