NAACP of Marion County hosts Ocala City Council Candidates Forum

Hosted by the NAACP of Marion County.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The NAACP of Marion County held their Ocala City Council candidate forum. The forum featured candidates from districts 1, 3, 4, and 5.

They were asked questions on Governor DeSantis’s voter fraud law, their opinion on the firing of the Ocala fire chief, city charter rules, and if they were for or against a mask mandate.

While more people come out for national elections compared to the ones held for positions in local government. Ocala resident Reginald Landers said people need to come out and vote.

“Most of the decisions will be based locally, your tax based, your penny sales tax, your school board, your sheriff. Your constitutional officers are all based here in Ocala where we all live, work, and play, so you should want to come out and be an informed citizen.”

The forum will shift to the head of the city council, the mayor’s seat on Sunday and again that will be here at the Webber Center on the College of Central Florida from 3-5 pm. Hosted again by the NAACP.

