OPD are looking for the family members of the man who was killed while crossing a street

Ocala Police are looking for the family members of a man who passed away after being hit while crossing the street earlier this month.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for the family members of a man who passed away after being hit while crossing the street earlier this month.

69 year old Fermin Palomino was hit while crossing State Road 40 near the Zaxby’s on Silver Springs Boulevard on August 5th. Palomino was taken to the hospital and after four days he passed away.

If anyone knows the relatives of Palomino they are asked to call the Ocala Police Department.

