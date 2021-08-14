OPD are looking for the family members of the man who was killed while crossing a street

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for the family members of a man who passed away after being hit while crossing the street earlier this month.

69 year old Fermin Palomino was hit while crossing State Road 40 near the Zaxby’s on Silver Springs Boulevard on August 5th. Palomino was taken to the hospital and after four days he passed away.

If anyone knows the relatives of Palomino they are asked to call the Ocala Police Department.

