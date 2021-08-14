Road closures and storm prep continue in Dixie and Levy County as Fred and Grace make landfall

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Road closures and storm prep continues to look the same as what’s left of Fred continues to head toward the gulf.

Dixie County Emergency Management is reporting no new road closures from the most recent updates and sand bags are still available at the County Yard.

A decision on when to open schools in the county will be made by Sunday.

Levy County is also shifting its focus toward Tropical Storm Grace which is still in the Atlantic. Fred’s path continues to shift westward, so Levy County will not give updates on that storm after today although, flooding is a concern for coastal areas.

Sandbags are available at Rosewood Baptist Church in Cedar Key and at the water plant in Yankeetown.

